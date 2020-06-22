PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be a hot and steamy start to the week. Temperatures on Monday afternoon will soar into the low 90s before getting relief from a shower.
Thunderstorm chances will increase this evening but for the majority of the day it should be fairly dry. Any storm that does develop can turn strong or severe.
Steambath = part of the week In Philly. #hydrate #StayCool
— Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) June 22, 2020
Tuesday and Wednesday may be excessively humid as models indicate dewpoints will climb into the low 70s and that in combination with highs in the low 90s will push the heat index values into the mid to upper 90s.
Afternoon and evening downpours and thunderstorm chances will be featured through Wednesday.
Scattered storms are expected to develop late in the day Tuesday. The best chance for storms and downpours is on Wednesday when a cold front is forecasted to cross the region and weather models currently suggest activity could begin prior to lunchtime.
The front should help to spell relief from some humidity, but not the hot temperatures on Thursday and Friday.
