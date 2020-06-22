AUDUBON, N.J. (CBS) – After three months, salons and other personal care businesses are reopening Monday in New Jersey. Barbershops, hair and nail salons, tattoo and massage parlors now have the green light to reopen in the Garden State.
Gov. Phil Murphy says they have given businesses specific guidelines to maintain social distance. Customers can expect to see new safety measures in place, like mandatory masks and temperature checks.
“We must be mindful that as we take each step down our road back, the risks increase for COVID-19 to spread if we do not take personal responsibility,” Murphy said. “Remember that notion, common sense for the common good. Not just for yourself or for your family but for the rest of us.”
Philadelphia is expected to reach the same milestone and open similar businesses towards the end of this week.
