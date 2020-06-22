PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new community organization has taken to the streets to beautify boarded up businesses. Walls For Justice was formed by a group of artists and community members who go around the community and paint the plywood that many Philadelphia businesses put up in the aftermath of the protests of the death of George Floyd.
The group’s founder says the protest continues but in a different and more positive way.
“What you see here is Walls For Justice, an initiative of community members and artists coming together to bring about change, a new narrative that speaks of hope and restoration for our city, so we’re still protesting but with a paintbrush,” said the founder of Walls For Justice, Samuel Rodriguez
Walls For Justice has the hope of planning and painting murals that spread positivity throughout the community.
