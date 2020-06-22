Comments
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) – Small business owners in Delaware County picked up essentials on Monday needed to reopen. Eyewitness News was in Broomall for the distribution effort.
Small business owners previously ordered kits online at a discounted price, courtesy of the Bringing Back Delco Task Force.
Those kits include hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, gloves, masks, and social distancing floor markers. The kits, which cost $10, contain about $90 worth of supplies.
Some kits are still available online. There will be another distribution at the Broomall Fire Company from 9:30 until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
You must register to pick-up a kit, click here.
