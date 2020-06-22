Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two 15-year-old boys were injured in a double shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of Cambridge Street around 8:30 p.m.
Police say one of the boys was shot 17 times throughout the body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
The other boy was shot once in the left leg and is in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital.
No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.