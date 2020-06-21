VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A Father’s Day visit at the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home. The U.S. Air National Guard provided a video of the 117th Fighter Wing transporting residents to an outdoor location.

There, they get to sit and speak with their families while wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

“It’s not all about getting ready to go to war or dropping bombs,” Chief Master Sgt. Harry Johnson said. “It’s about helping the community, so something like this is really rewarding. There’s other things we do, but this is probably the most rewarding thing about being part of the New Jersey Air National Guard.”

“It was wonderful. I appreciate all the precautions that were taken,” Brenda Baxter said. “I’ll tell you, this facility has done a marvelous job of keeping us informed. I get something every day telling me exactly what’s going on here. This was great to be outside and talking to my dad. This was wonderful.”

All three New Jersey veterans homes closed their doors to in-person visits in March.

Three residents at the Vineland facility died from COVID-19 — that’s a better record than the other two state veterans homes.