PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after an SUV hit a curb, then crashed into a tree and lamppost in Society Hill. Police say a car traveling up Spruce Street jumped the curb and ended up striking a tree just outside Society Hill Synagogue around 2 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle was reportedly moving up Spruce Street towards 5th Street at a high speed prior to the crash.
A car comes careening over a curb at 4th and Spruce street overnight and hits a tree, a lamppost and damaged part of the Society Hill Synagogue. Live on @CBSPhilly soon pic.twitter.com/x3QW99hlts
— Dan Koob (@DanKoob) June 21, 2020
The building has some minor damage to it and the car caught on fire, but eventually it was extinguished.
It’s unclear if the driver was injured at this time.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.