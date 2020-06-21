Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has died after police say he was struck and killed while riding a bike on Sunday evening. It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Henry Avenue and Barnes Street in the city’s Roxborough neighborhood.
Authorities say the boy was riding his bike eastbound on Barnes Street when he was struck by a car traveling northbound on Henry Avenue.
Police say the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car remained on scene, police say. No other injuries were reported.
