PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mid and upper-level low which has been spiraling close to and over the region much the last few days has finally moved out. In its wake, we will have more favorable and drier conditions but it will be a warm and humid Father’s Day.

While chances for an afternoon storm have diminished, they are not zero, and we will still be watching for a hit or miss thunderstorm activity this afternoon. Expect high temperatures to climb into the mid-80s.

While a few pop up thunderstorms could still dampen some outdoor plans for #FathersDay, it should be another warm and muggy afternoon across the whole region @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ew1c8skvr6 — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) June 21, 2020

Tonight, much like the last few nights, we will watch for the development of patchy dense fog across portions of the area, as lows will stay in the upper 60s, with the steam factor continuing to be high.

While the main atmospheric mechanism for firing up thunderstorms is gone across the region this week, a few weaker impulses will possibly work across the region. This will lead to at least a small chance for a few thunderstorms, mainly early in the week, but chances could persist for most of the workweek.

Monday should be mostly sunny and mainly dry with only a limited chance for a late day thunderstorm and highs in the upper 80s, pushing near 90. The heat and humidity will peak on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

The highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the lower 90s, but with the humidity it is likely to feel more like the mid, possible upper, 90s at times. A few spotty will be possible as well as a weak front works across the area.

Right now, we are not expecting any severe weather. The front should help to spell relief from some of the humidity at least, but not from the hot temperatures. We will still look for highs to sit in the lower 90s all the way into the start next weekend.

With the front and humidity passing through, there is a slightly lower chance for a couple isolated thunderstorms to hang on through next weekend — but much like the rest of the week, they will be limited and very spotty.