PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a show of love in Philadelphia this Father’s Day, as meals were distributed to those in need. Eyewitness News was at Love Park, where the mission group Chosen 300 Ministries served meals Sunday morning.
The group invited the Philadelphia police to participate.
Executive Director Brian Jenkins called it a celebration of black, blue and brown.
“There’s some good officers on our force in Philadelphia that operate, they follow the law,” he said.
UPS also was on hand for the celebration.
The company gave the mission $10,000 to continue its work.
