PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After three weeks in the hospital, a Philadelphia police officer is now recovering at home. Video from Saturday morning shows Patrol Officer Antonio Nieves leaving Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Fellow officers and colleagues met Nieves on the sidewalk.
Nieves was severely injured — his shoulder and chest crushed — late last month during the unrest in Center City. He was run over by a car at 7th and Chestnut Streets in Old City.
Police say 41-year-old Angela Hall was behind the wheel.
Hall has since been charged with attempted murder.
