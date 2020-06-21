HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after an officer with the New Jersey Human Services Police Department was killed in a crash Friday night. According to officials, 53-year-old Michael Luko Sr. was traveling home from work when a car traveling westbound on the White Horse Pike crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck his vehicle.
Officer Luko was transported to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
“The work of the New Jersey State Human Services Police is the epitome of community-based service, as officers work every day to protect some of our most vulnerable residents,” Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said in a statement. “Officer Luko brought veteran experience and knowledge to this important role, and became a mentor to younger officers. He will be missed.”
The other driver, Taquaysha Bell, 28, from Trenton was taken to the hospital for treatment and a blood sample was taken for toxicology analysis, officials say. Chanelle Morgan, 28, was the rear seat passenger in Bell’s car and was also taken to the hospital where she was undergoing surgery.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7692.
