MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Sunday is the first day New Jersey has allowed outside visitation at assisted living facilities — just in time for Father’s Day. It’s a Father’s Day, unlike the rest.

“This is quite a different year,” Gary Gillmore, the president of Wiley Retirement Community, said.

Appreciation for dads during the time of COVID-19.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Wiley Retirement Community in Marlton found out Friday it’d be able to host family’s for socially distant, 20-minute increments of in-person meetings, three-and-a-half months after closing its doors to visitors.

“It’s been a long time. We’ve been doing family window visits. We’ve been doing FaceTime and Skype, but there’s nothing like being able to be there together,” Gillmore said.

Henry Pfeiffer’s son and grandson were the first here, unable to wait and see him after being separated by glass windows for months.

Camping In New Jersey State Parks To Reopen Monday As Coronavirus Cases Top 169,000

Sunday’s conversation? Appreciation for fatherhood and haircuts.

“What can I do about it? I have to wait and see, like the rest of America,” Pfeiffer said.

But this Father’s Day for the Pfeiffers is also about remembrance and reflection.

His wife of 60 years was lost to COVID-19 earlier this year.

“It means to me a lot. Because my son and my grandson are always very good to us and my wife,” he said.

“Mom and dad, they’re the American Dream. Came here with nothing and built a life,” Mike Pfeiffer Sr. said.

A life and love spanning three generations, a family finally together after three very difficult months.