PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was hospitalized on Friday night after he was sucker-punched inside a South Dakota bar. Footage of the incident has now surfaced.
Above is reportedly a video of the incident at the Zoo Bar in South Dakota, about 60 miles from Goedert’s hometown of Britton.
The 25-year-old was knocked unconscious but is OK following the scary scene.
A suspect involved was arrested on Saturday, according to an ESPN report.
Neither Goeddert nor the Eagles have commented publicly about the altercation.
