PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was quite a week at the PSPCA. The organization rescued 105 cats and kittens out of a terrible situation in Lancaster County. An anonymous caller contacted the PSPCA’s animal cruelty line and they were able to investigate and rescue the animals.

PCPCA Advocate Carol Erickson tells CBS3 the cats and kittens are all safe now, but they were all suffering from a variety of ailments.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Tripod – This three-legged sweet boy is looking for his forever family. He is pretty shy at first, but he just needs some time to get to know you. He’s curious, sweet, and loves head scratches. Tripod is looking for someone who will be patient with him and give him time to adjust. If you think he would be a good fit for you, email his foster mom at juliacalkowska@gmail.com today!

Tiggy – His foster mom says that he is a true delight and the easiest cat that she’s ever had. He likes back rubs and cuddling. Not only is he an easy-going guy but he is also a snappy dresser; check out the picture of him in a hoodie. If there is anything else you want to know about Tiggy, his foster mom would be glad to tell you all about him. You can email her at celesteoperez327@yahoo.com.

Sophia – If you’re looking for someone to sit on the couch and chat with, she is your girl. She also loves looking out the window, attacking wand toys, and making biscuits. If you think she is as awesome as her foster mom does, email her at saramarieprince@gmail.com.