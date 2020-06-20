Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia triple shooting has left three men hospitalized, police say. It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of South Ithan Street.
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot once in his left arm. A second man was shot three times — in the neck, shoulder and elbow. The third victim was shot twice, in the lower back and left torso.
All three victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
There’s no word if any arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
