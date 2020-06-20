PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare has voluntarily recalled three lots of its children’s cough syrups — Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and Children’s Dimetapp Cold and Cough — due to the products having incorrect dosing cups in their packaging.

That means parents might accidentally overdose a child by putting too much syrup in the cup.

Symptoms of overdose of either product may include impaired coordination, elevated blood pressure, dizziness, seizure, nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain, hallucinations, among other concerns, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Adverse reactions can be reported to MedWatch, the FDA’s Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting program. Consumers can also call GlaxoSmithKline at 1-800-762-4675, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The company discovered the error during a review of the products’ packaging, the FDA announced on Thursday.

GlaxoSmithKline found that the cups for Children’s Robitussin Honey cough syrup were missing lines for the 5-milliliter and 10-milliliter graduations and the cups for Children’s Dimetapp were missing the 10-milliliter graduation. Cups for both products only had the 20-milliliter graduation.

“There is a potential risk of accidental overdose if caregivers dispensing the syrup do not notice the discrepancies between the graduations printed on the dosing cups and the indicated amounts to be administered,” the FDA noted in its announcement.

“As of the date of the recall announcement, GSK Consumer Healthcare has not received any adverse events related to these products or consumer complaints regarding the incorrect dosing cups supplied with the product,” according to the FDA.

The recalled lots were distributed across the United States between February 5, 2020, and June 3, 2020. They include:

Lots “02177” and “02178” for Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM (4 ounces), expiring January 2022.

Lot “CL8292” for Children’s Dimetapp Cold and Cough (8 ounces), expiring September 2021.

