PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three people were taken into custody after police say they broke into the Champion store in Center City overnight. Police were first called to the store at 1507 Walnut St., around 3:45 a.m. Saturday for a burglary in progress.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old and 27-year-old man. Police say they were both leaving the store with stolen merchandise.
They were taken into custody.
About ten minutes later, police found a 25-year-old woman behind the store counter and going through the drawers. She told officers she was only taking mints.
Police say her hands were full of mints. She also had narcotics in her possession.
She was also taken into custody for further investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.