PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters peacefully demonstrated for the fourth weekend in a row in Philadelphia. The debate Saturday centered over painful reminders of the past, in pursuit of racial equality.

Protesters continue to push for change, which includes removing controversial statues and also renaming streets dedicated to historical figures that are now questionable.

A monument to Christopher Columbus that has stood in Penn’s Landing for decades is now stopping residents in their tracks.

“I hope it’s a start in the right direction,” Ty Smith said.

The Delaware Waterfront Corporation boarded the base of the 106-foot sculpture this week, acknowledging it’s a divisive reminder of history for some. Now, these boards invite onlookers to share their hopes for the future of Philadelphia.

In no time, notes like “equity,” “solidarity” and “end systemic racism” were posted.

“What we’ve done with it now will stop people in their tracks and maybe make them think, especially people who we might not have thought before what this monument used to stand for,” Amanda Ettinger said.

In South Philadelphia, a campaign to rename Taney Street is gaining steam. First to bring attention to who Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney was.

“He wrote the decision in the Dred Scott case, which is known to be one of the most racist and inflammatory decisions the U.S. Supreme Court ever made,” Ben Keys said. “It basically said Black Americans couldn’t be U.S. citizens.”

Protesters are pushing for City Council to introduce an ordinance to rename the street after someone who they feel respects all Americans and is racially inclusive.

A group visiting Philadelphia agrees that there’s a systematic issue in the country that needs addressing.

“The problem is the system and the problem is the foundation,” Smith said. “We need to all figure out, somehow, to come together as a people and fix the foundation.”

In the meantime, residents who support keeping the Columbus statue in its long-time home in Marconi Plaza pitched in on Saturday for a community clean-up. They have secured a legal agreement with city officials to let the art commission decide the next steps for the now boxed-up statue.

Mayor Jim Kenney says he supports the renaming of Taney Street.

As for the Columbus monument at Penn’s Landing, officials say they are just beginning the public input. That could include its removal.