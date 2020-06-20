CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead following a shooting in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood. A 51-year-old man was found shot in the head on the 5500 block of Bloyd Street early Saturday morning.

We’re told he was found inside of a vacant home not far from La Salle University.

Police are looking to question eyewitnesses who were in the area at the time.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

