HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials are reminding residents to continue to take precautions against COVID-19 as more counties prepare to enter the green phase. This comes as 504 more COVID-19 cases were announced Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 81,266.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 also rose to 6,419.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says the state’s measured approach to reopening has been working but says that the virus has not gone away.

“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Dr.Levine said. “The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

Gov. Tom Wolf says the next reopening phase is a testament to the sacrifices Pennsylvania residents and businesses have made over the past three months with the stay-at-home order.

In the green phase, all businesses can reopen and most restrictions are lifted. But people will still be required to wear masks and business will have to ensure social distancing.

In Philadelphia, officials have decided to delay the state’s green reopening status in the city until July 3.