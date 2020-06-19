CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We now know the Sixers will be living in luxury when the season resumes down in Orlando, Florida. According to a report in The Athletic, the team has been assigned to the Grand Floridian, Disney’s most expensive resort.

The teams will be divided among three hotels, all based on their current records.

All players will have access to a variety of amenities, including a players-only lounge, along with pools, barbers, manicurists, pedicurists, and a 24-hour concierge.

The season is set to resume at the end of July.

