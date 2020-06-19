PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We now know the Sixers will be living in luxury when the season resumes down in Orlando, Florida. According to a report in The Athletic, the team has been assigned to the Grand Floridian, Disney’s most expensive resort.
The teams will be divided among three hotels, all based on their current records.
Sources: NBA teams Disney hotels based on seeding:
-Grand Destino: Bucks, Lakers, Raptors, Clippers, Celtics, Nuggets, Jazz, Heat
-Grand Floridian: Thunder, 76ers, Rockets, Pacers, Mavericks, Nets, Grizzlies, Magic
-Yacht Club: Blazers, Kings, Pelicans, Spurs, Suns, Wizards
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020
All players will have access to a variety of amenities, including a players-only lounge, along with pools, barbers, manicurists, pedicurists, and a 24-hour concierge.
In NBA's ORL campus:
– Hotel amenities: players-only lounge (NBA 2K, TVs, gaming), pool/trails, barbers, manicurists, pedicurists
– 24-hour VIP concierge
– Daily entertainment: Movie screenings, DJ sets, video games, ping pong, pool, lawn games
– Players can attend other games
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020
The season is set to resume at the end of July.
