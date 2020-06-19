Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A large police presence could be seen on the Atlantic City Expressway Friday afternoon after a driver crashed during a police chase. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the southbound lanes of the expressway, near Exit 2.
Authorities say the driver crashed off the road and then ran into the woods.
No word of an arrest yet.
New Jersey State Police are currently assisting Atlantic City Officers.
Temporary road closures are in place for the eastbound lanes of the Black Horse Pike as well as a portion of wellington avenue.
