Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a 59-year-old man who was found unresponsive and bleeding from his head inside of an apartment in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. It happened on the 2000 block of North 29th Street around 7 p.m.
Police say the man’s landlord found the victim unresponsive in a bedroom, bleeding from his head.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.
You must log in to post a comment.