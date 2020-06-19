PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The road to recovery from COVID-19 is getting shorter. The Philadelphia region is in its final week of yellow reopening restrictions.

On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced southeastern Pennsylvania will move to the green phase next Friday.

Wolf says the next reopening phase is a testament to the sacrifices Pennsylvania residents and businesses have made over the past three months with the stay-at-home order.

It’s all systems go for the Philadelphia region to move into the green phase of reopening on Friday, June 26. That’s as long as the steady decline of COVID-19 cases continues.

Wolf announced most restrictions will be lifted in southeastern Pennsylvania. That includes Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery and Bucks Counties.

“It will be exciting next week to go to green. I’m thinking about the gym and my hair and the dog getting groomed all in the same day,” Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia said.

In the green phase, all businesses can reopen and most restrictions are lifted. But people will still be required to wear masks and business will have to ensure social distancing.

“Green is not go back to normal. Green is go back to our new normal or go forward, I guess I should say, to our new normal,” Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said.

But in Philadelphia, where there have been almost 25,000 COVID-19 cases, officials have decided to delay the state’s green reopening status in the city until July 3.

“Philadelphia is uniquely at high risk here in the state of Pennsylvania. We are the biggest city, we had the highest case counts, we are the most densely populated, have a high poverty rate. We want to make sure we do this right and we protect our residents against a second wave,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

With cases trending down, the city will allow some locations to reopen on June 26, including

hair salons, private swim clubs and the Philadelphia Zoo.

Most other businesses in the city will have to wait until July 3 to fully reopen.

In New Jersey, many businesses will be allowed to reopen Monday, and Delaware is already in its second phase of reopening businesses.

So the road to recovery looks different depending on where you live and work but it’s improving everywhere.