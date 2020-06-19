TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey families with loved ones in nursing homes can begin seeing one another again amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the state health commissioner said Friday. Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the reunions could begin to take place on Father’s Day, but facilities must adhere to several requirements. Those include that reunions must take place at designated outdoor areas, masked staff members must also be in attendance and residents and family must sign a consent form acknowledging that possible exposure to coronavirus can occur.

New Jersey’s nursing homes have been hard hit by the virus, with nearly half of the deaths from COVID-19 occurring in long-term care facilities.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy reported on Friday there were 37 more deaths statewide, putting the toll at 12,835. There were more than 500 positive tests in the same period, for a statewide total of over 168,000.

On Monday, personal care businesses will be allowed to open in the Garden State. This including hair salons and barbershops, nail salons, massage parlors, and tattoo shops.

“We have given personal care businesses specific guidance meant to safeguard both clients and staff. And greatly lessen the threat of exposure to COVID-19,” Murphy said. “We ask you to take every precaution as well. Remember to wear your face covering and to keep your social distance. Continue to wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.”

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

