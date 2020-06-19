PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An effort is underway to energize the black vote in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania State Conference of the NAACP launched a new campaign Friday with a virtual zoom call.
It’s called “Wake Up Black Vote.”
The NAACP says the push is non-partisan.
“I am encouraging all to register to vote. Educate yourself regarding candidates and then get out and vote in November. Voter suppression has been a major part throughout history in making all kinds of attempts to keep black America from voting,” said Kenneth Houston the President of the Pennsylvania State NAACP
The cornerstone of the “Wake Up Black Vote: campaign includes voter registration, voter education and a get-out-the-vote strategy.
