PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The woman who is charged with torching two Philadelphia police cars has been ordered detained pending her trial. Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal will remain in jail and is ineligible for bail under her trial.
The FBI managed to track down the 33-year-old through purchases she made on Etsy and her LinkedIn profile.
Blumenthal is charged with arson, which allegedly happened on May 30.
Her lawyer is vowing to appeal.
