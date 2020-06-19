PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Sunday, Grammy Award-winning singer Harry Connick Jr. and his daughter, Georgia, will help celebrate essential workers in the new CBS special “United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes.” The dad-daughter duo took a road trip, traveling to various cities to meet some of these amazing individuals, including a business owner from right here in our area.
CBS3 spoke with Connick ahead of Sunday’s special.
“This is an experience that Georgia and I had that we get to share with the entire country, and we are so thrilled and humbled to have had this experience. I asked Georgia if she wanted to take a road trip with me — Georgia is a filmmaker — and film me thanking essential workers all across the country for all of the things they do,” Connick said.
“These are people who don’t necessarily get the attention that we think they deserve. People who clean hospitals, sanitation workers, elementary school teachers who are helping kids in underserved communities who don’t have internet or computers and are bringing homework to them. We wanted to thank them.”
Catch “United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes” on Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS3.
