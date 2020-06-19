PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another big step on the road to recovery as Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces that 12 more counties in Southeast Pennsylvania will move from the yellow phase of reopening to green next Friday, June 26. These counties include Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and Susquehanna.

“When these 12 counties move on June 26, we will have nearly every county in green,” Gov. Wolf said. “It’s a testament to the many residents and businesses that have sacrificed over the past three months to stay home and adhere to the guidance the state has provided to protect lives and livelihoods. As we begin to reopen, I urge everyone to stay alert and continue to follow social distancing to maintain the momentum of mitigation we have in place.”

The only county not slated to move to green on June 26 is Lebanon County

On Thursday, Philadelphia officials announced that the city won’t officially move to green until July 3. But some activities will be allowed next Friday. That includes hair salons, private swim clubs, and outdoor parts of the Philadelphia Zoo.

In the green phase, all businesses can reopen and most restrictions are lifted.

However, people will still be required to wear masks in crowds and private businesses, and store and restaurant capacity will be limited.

People are allowed to gather in groups of up to 250 people.

“We’re going to be looking at the city of Philadelphia and our metrics to see if we’re ready to go to green on July 3. If the counties around us are not also careful, then they may see increased spread and that may affect us. I would certainly encourage the counties around us, when they do reopen, whenever that is, to likewise promote our safe mode guidance or something like that,” Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

Health officials are being very careful about a gradual reopening with all of this depending on a continued decline in cases of COVID-19.

What they don’t want is to lift restrictions too fast which could cause an increase in cases. That’s what’s happening in other parts of the country.