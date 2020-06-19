Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friends, family, and fellow officers bid a final farewell to the first Philadelphia police officer to die from COVID-19. The funeral for Lt. James Walker is taking place today.
The 59-year-old was a 33-year veteran of the force. He died in April after battling the virus.
‘We Had So Many Plans’: Widow Of Philadelphia Police Capt. James Walker Speaks On Husband’s Battle With Coronavirus
The funeral is taking place at Deliverance Evangelistic Church at 20th Street And Lehigh Avenue.
The service is limited to a small number of people due to the pandemic.
