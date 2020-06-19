Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friends, family, and fellow officers bid a final farewell to the first Philadelphia police officer to die from COVID-19. The funeral for Capt. James Walker was held Friday morning.
The 59-year-old was a 33-year veteran of the force. He died in April after battling the virus.
‘We Had So Many Plans’: Widow Of Philadelphia Police Capt. James Walker Speaks On Husband’s Battle With Coronavirus
The funeral took place at Deliverance Evangelistic Church at 20th Street And Lehigh Avenue.
The service was limited to a small number of people due to the pandemic.
