NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — It’s SummerFest Friday and let’s take a trip back in time. Right around this time last year, you may remember SummerFest went wild from the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown.
The zoo is still waiting for word on when they can reopen, but in the meantime, we’ve been wondering what some of our old friends have been up to.
Folks are getting an even closer at the zoo’s giraffes — maybe not in-person, but in prank Zoom calls.
Sunday is World Giraffe Day and what a sight is the giraffes at the Elmwood Park Zoo.
While they have missed having visitors, they have been making new friends by crashing parties and business meetings on Zoom.
“We offer our virtual cameos through Zoom or any other platform. They are 15 minutes. It’s a way for us to keep our education going and keep our connection to our guests. Some people are getting a little tired of doing a lot of Zoom meetings so it’s a little thing to brighten their day,” said the zoo’s director of education, Laura Houston.
Watch the video to see more about what the zoo has been up to.
