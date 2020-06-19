Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Camden City School District says it is starting the process to rename Woodrow Wilson High School. The district says many in the community raised concerns “about the school being named after an individual who expressed and demonstrated racist values.”
When Wilson was president of the United States, he racially re-segregated parts of the government.
The district says it is forming a committee made up of the community, students, alumni and administrators to come up with a new name for the school.
