Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police in Delaware are searching an extensive crime scene that stretches across a Wilmington intersection after gunfire erupted Friday morning. This happened along the 800 block of Vandever Avenue just before 4 a.m.
According to police, one victim has been rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
It also appears that several cars were struck by gunfire.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.