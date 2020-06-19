CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are responding after reports surfaced that five players at the team’s facility in Clearwater, Florida tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement released by the team, the first confirmed case happened this past Tuesday.

Three staff members at the facility have also tested positive.

The Phillies have indefinitely closed the Clearwater camp to players, coaches and staff while medical authorities assess the situation.

“The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected,” Managing Partner John Middleton said

The team also said that eight staff members have tested negative for the virus, while 12 staff members and 20 players major league and minor league players living in the Clearwater area are in the process of being tested and are awaiting the results of those tests.

The Phillies declined to comment on what this outbreak could mean for the 2020 season.

The announcement came while Major League Baseball owners and players try to negotiate a deal to begin the season amid the coronavirus pandemic, including health protocols. Some players had been recently been working out at spring training sites while practicing social distancing.

The sides had hoped to have players begin testing Tuesday and then begin a second round of spring training on June 26. Most teams would likely hold those workouts at their home ballparks, rather than at their spring camps in Florida and Arizona.

