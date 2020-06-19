2 Men Injured In Ambush-Style Shooting Near Elementary School In East Mount Airy

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after two young men are shot, just feet away from an elementary school in East Mount Airy. The gunfire erupted just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 8000 block of Forest Avenue, near Franklin S. Edmonds School.
Police say the two 21-year-old victims were sitting inside of a parked car with two friends when a gunman ambushed them.
That driver is in stable condition and the passenger is in critical condition.
