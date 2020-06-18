PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The superintendent of Philadelphia Public Schools says the district is still figuring out if it can bring some students back to classrooms in the fall. He said he is trying to prioritize face-to-face instruction for the most vulnerable students.
“Those vulnerabilities start with children who have special needs and it’s also children who are learning English,” Superintendent William Hite said. “If in fact we can’t bring all children back I would want to see us prioritize the younger children after those two groups that I talked about.”
The district issued surveys to district families and staff this week to get their opinions on the options they are exploring.
Virtual town halls will also be held in the coming weeks.
