PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities say a man wanted for homicide has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a barricade situation in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood, Thursday morning. The standoff started just after 6 a.m. in an apartment on the 4300 block of Germantown Avenue.
Authorities say they were at the location to serve a warrant for a homicide.
The man then barricaded himself inside an apartment.
Shortly before 10 a.m., he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
No further details have been released.
