PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities say a man wanted for homicide has barricaded himself inside an apartment in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood. The tense standoff started around 6:20 a.m. Thursday along the 4300 block of Germantown Avenue.
Authorities say they were at the location to serve a warrant for a homicide.
The man then barricaded himself inside an apartment.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
