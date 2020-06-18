CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities say a man wanted for homicide has barricaded himself inside an apartment in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood. The tense standoff started around 6:20 a.m. Thursday along the 4300 block of Germantown Avenue.

Authorities say they were at the location to serve a warrant for a homicide.

The man then barricaded himself inside an apartment.

