PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a gunman after a man is shot while sitting in his car in East Germantown overnight. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 6900 block of Wister Street.
Police say the 62-year-old victim was sitting inside of his car in front of his house when a gunman opened fire, striking the victim in the back.
He’s in stable condition.
No word on a motive for this shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
