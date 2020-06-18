OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Ocean City’s Jake McKenna got the call he’s been dreaming for years about. The Ocean City High School senior signed with his favorite team, the Phillies, earlier this week.

Jake and his parents joined Eyewitness News Thursday morning to talk about the exciting news.

Jake says signing with the team he grew up rooting for means everything to him.

“It means everything to me,” Jake said. “Ever since I started playing baseball I wanted to be a Phillie and now that’s becoming a reality.”

When Jake and his family saw the Phillies name on the phone, he says they started to go crazy but they toned it down a bit in order to answer the call.

“I can’t even describe it,” Jake said. “I kind of blacked out, but a special moment.”

He says during quarantine he has been trying to find any field he can in order to train.

“I’ve been meeting up with a couple of my friends from the facility that I train, just finding any field we can, throwing, taking video, lifting as much as we can, just staying ready,” Jake said.

