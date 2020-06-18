TRENTON (CBS) — Good news for those dying to step foot into a mall. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the indoor portions of retail shopping malls can reopen at the end of the month.

The indoor malls can reopen on Monday, June 29.

Murphy says customers and employees must wear masks while inside and all stores are limited to 50% capacity.

The restaurants inside the malls can offer takeout of outdoor dining, but food court seating and common seating areas will remain closed.

Theaters and arcades will also remain closed at this time.

“Malls are part of New Jersey culture and lure,” Murphy said. “We want these businesses to get back up and running responsibly and safely. If you head out to the mall, please comply with the requirements in place.”

Murphy reported 442 new coronavirus cases as the statewide total tops 168,000. There were also another 38 deaths due to COVID-19-related complications.

The state’s death toll now stands at 12,800.