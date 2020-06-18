PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and his wife, Tori, welcomed a baby boy into the world last week. Duke Nathan Foles was born Friday, June 12.
Tori Foles posted a photo of Duke on Instagram.
“Duke Nathan Foles 6/12/20 at 4:08 p.m. 9 lbs, 21.5 inches long,” the post read. “What a true miracle and sweet surprise it is to meet our baby BOY! Lily has a new best friend and loves her baby bro so much. We feel incredibly blessed and are enjoying every second with our little man.”
View this post on Instagram
Duke Nathan Foles 💙 6/12/20 at 4:08 pm 9 lbs, 21.75 inches long What a true miracle and sweet surprise it is to meet our baby BOY! Lily has a new best friend and loves her baby bro so much. We feel incredibly blessed and are enjoying every second with our little man 💙🌈 #dukenathanfoles
Congratulations to the Foles family!
You must log in to post a comment.