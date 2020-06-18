CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and his wife, Tori, welcomed a baby boy into the world last week. Duke Nathan Foles was born Friday, June 12.

Tori Foles posted a photo of Duke on Instagram.

“Duke Nathan Foles 6/12/20 at 4:08 p.m. 9 lbs, 21.5 inches long,” the post read. “What a true miracle and sweet surprise it is to meet our baby BOY! Lily has a new best friend and loves her baby bro so much. We feel incredibly blessed and are enjoying every second with our little man.”

Congratulations to the Foles family!

