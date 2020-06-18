Comments
GLENMOORE, Pa. (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers surprised a very special dad ahead of Father’s Day. Flyers’ Alumni and Gritty stopped by the Glenmoore home of Michael Taraborrelli Thursday night.
Taraborrelli was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
The former Marine, school teacher and avid hockey player has been a long-time Flyers fan so the team wanted to honor him in grand style.
He even got a personal message from his favorite player, Rod Brind’Amour.
