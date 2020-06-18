PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is in federal custody, accused of blowing up an ATM and possessing an illegal firearm during unrest in the city during the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced charges against 24-year-old David Elmakayes on Thursday.
Officials say Elmakayes used an explosive device to blow up an ATM on the 200 block of East Westmoreland Street in North Philadelphia around 11:45 p.m. on June 3.
Elmakayes was arrested shortly after and was in possession of three more explosive devices, a .32 caliber pistol and other firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“Blowing up an ATM and illegal firearms possession are not acts of protest against perceived injustice. They are federal felonies and will be treated as such,” U.S. Attorney William McSwain said. “As alleged, Elmakayes tried to take advantage of the unrest in Philadelphia to get away with a violent crime. Now he will face the consequences.”
Elmakayes is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Friday. He’s been charged with malicious damage of property with an explosive device and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
