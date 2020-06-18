PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In response to George Floyd’s homicide in Minneapolis, local leaders are calling for police reform in law enforcement. They introduced legislation on Thursday to ban chokeholds, saying they are too dangerous to use as restraint and can kill.
“I’ve introduced legislation that would ban chokeholds and asphyxiation as a police tactic,” Philadelphia Sen. Shariff Street said.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro added, “This measure will establish a mandatory statewide database of police misconduct the departments would be required to use when hiring a police officer.”
“Today, I’m here to stand with the community to say: chokeholds are too dangerous to use as a restraint in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro tweeted. “Simply put — chokeholds can kill, and they have no place as a restraint in policing.”
Shapiro says the goal would be to create safer communities and to reassure residents.
