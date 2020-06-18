Comments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — A Lehigh Valley city will be holding live Fourth of July fireworks. The City of Bethlehem announced Thursday it will hold its annual fireworks show as Pennsylvania counties continue to recover from the coronavirus.
The fireworks will be fired from Sand Island on Saturday, July 4, at 9:15 p.m. — weather permitting. The rainout date is Sunday, July 5, at 9:15 p.m.
Officials say they will be visible from various areas of the city.
Spectators are encouraged to social distance and follow CDC guidelines while watching the fireworks.
