Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Park Service says it began the process to remove graffiti on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the American Revolution on Wednesday. A spokesperson says conservators’ first restoration efforts were only “mildly successful.”
The National Park Service had to enlist the help of professional conservators to clean the monument in Washington Square because it is porous limestone.
Officials say the conservator will begin to use more complex treatment methods until the graffiti is removed.
It’s expected to be gone within two weeks.
You must log in to post a comment.