PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for this life after he was shot overnight in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1800 block of East Somerset Street.
Eyewitnesses tell police the victim was sitting in a parked car with his girlfriend when the gunman shot through the windshield, striking the man several times.
The victim is in extremely critical condition.
Police are still looking for that gunman.
